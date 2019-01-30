Featured
School bus rear-ended with children on board, no injuries
A school bus is seen in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 (CTV News/KC Colby)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 4:33PM EST
No one was injured when a school bus was rear-ended in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.
Twenty-two students were on board the bus on their way home from St. Marguerite D’ Youville Elementary School when the bus was hit on Argyle Road.
The children were transferred to another bus to continue their ride home.
There was minimal damage to the bus.
Police are investigating.