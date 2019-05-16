

Caledon OPP is investigating a collision involving a school bus and a dump truck on Thursday.

Officers say the bus and dump truck collided just before 7 a.m. in the intersection of Highway 10 and Old School Road.

The driver and a passenger on the school bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say no students were on the bus at the time.

The dump truck driver is facing several charges, including careless driving.