School bus involved in crash with dump truck, no students on board
A school bus is damaged following a collision with a dump truck in Caledon on Thurs., May 16, 2019 (Caledon OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 7:10PM EDT
Caledon OPP is investigating a collision involving a school bus and a dump truck on Thursday.
Officers say the bus and dump truck collided just before 7 a.m. in the intersection of Highway 10 and Old School Road.
The driver and a passenger on the school bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say no students were on the bus at the time.
The dump truck driver is facing several charges, including careless driving.