Advertisement
School bus involved in collision in Port Carling, no students injured
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 12:41PM EST
A file image of a school bus is seen.
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- A school bus carrying 11 children was involved in a three-vehicle collision in Port Carling Thursday morning.
Bracebridge OPP says none of the kids were injured in the crash on Muskoka Road 118.
They say one driver suffered minor injuries.
The area was closed for the police investigation. It has since reopened to traffic.