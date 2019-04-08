

CTV Barrie





A school bus driver is among ten people charged with distracted driving after a blitz by the OPP in Wasaga Beach on Monday.

Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium CEO, John Barbato, says the female driver was transporting seven young students home from Birchview Dunes Elementary School, when she was stopped by officers.

Police say she was using a cell phone behind the wheel, and was charged.

Barbato says the consortium is taking the infraction very seriously, and confirms the driver has been removed from all services effectively.

Her employer has also launched an investigation.

None of the students were injured; they’ve all since arrived home safely.

The traffic blitz was conducted on River Road West in Wasaga Beach over the course of six hours.

The OPP is reminding drivers that new distracted driving laws came into effect on January 1. They carry fines between $1,000 and $3,000, and a driver’s licence suspension of up to 30 days.