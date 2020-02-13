BARRIE -- One child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus carrying 11 children crashed into a road grader.

Grey Bruce OPP say the bus and grader collided before 8 a.m. on Concession 10 west of Walters Falls in Grey County on Monday.

According to police, both vehicles were heading north when the bus rear-ended the grader.

The 52-year-old bus driver, from Thornbury, is charged with careless driving.