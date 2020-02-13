School bus driver charged with careless driving
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:46PM EST
A school bus is seen in this undated file photo.
BARRIE -- One child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus carrying 11 children crashed into a road grader.
Grey Bruce OPP say the bus and grader collided before 8 a.m. on Concession 10 west of Walters Falls in Grey County on Monday.
According to police, both vehicles were heading north when the bus rear-ended the grader.
The 52-year-old bus driver, from Thornbury, is charged with careless driving.