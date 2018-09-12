A school bus driver has been charged after a crash in Innisfil Wednesday morning that sent three students to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of the 4th Line and 5th Sideroad of Innisfil.

All of the 14 students on board the bus students were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, while three were treated for serious injuries. One of the students had to be airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

“We were inside the house, heard a bang and after that sort of a rumble,” says Basil Taylor who lives near the crash scene.

Investigators allege the school bus collided with a pickup truck after failing to stop at a stop sign at an intersection.

A 73-year-old Barrie man is charged with disobeying a stop sign and is to appear in court in November.

Police say the collision occurred in foggy weather and officers found the school bus on its side when they arrived

The students were on the bus travelling to Nantyr Shores Secondary School.

“A crisis team came into the school shortly after 10:00 a.m. to support students. There was also a social worker on site to support as well,” said Dean Maltby with the Simcoe County District School Board.

The road was closed for most of the day while police investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.

With files from The Canadian Press