School bus crash sends 5 children to hospital
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 11:31AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 19, 2017 1:19PM EST
Five children were taken to hospital after a school bus crash in Orillia.
According to the OPP, a school bus with 10 children on board went off the road on Regent Street on Tuesday, at about 9:20 a.m.
Five children and the bus driver were taken to hospital as a precaution, with what is believed to be minor injuries.
The OPP believe road conditions were a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.