Five children were taken to hospital after a school bus crash in Orillia.

According to the OPP, a school bus with 10 children on board went off the road on Regent Street on Tuesday, at about 9:20 a.m.

Five children and the bus driver were taken to hospital as a precaution, with what is believed to be minor injuries.

The OPP believe road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.