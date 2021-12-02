School bus cancellations, special weather statements in Simcoe Muskoka

A special weather statement is in effect for parts of Simcoe and Grey Counties along with school bus cancellations for schools in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) for Muskoka and Haliburton.

The Transportation Supervisor says poor road conditions on secondary roads are to blame for the school bus cancellations.

The TLDSB saysall schools in those regions are closed and remote learning takes place. Students can find details in their online classrooms, and teachers will be available throughout the day for continued learning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for

Barrie

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Midland

Coldwater

Orr Lake

Owen Sound

Blue Mountains

Grey County

Strong winds today with gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected to develop early this morning.

Local power outages are possible as the winds shift to westerly late this morning and then northwesterly this afternoon.

The threat of strong wind gusts will persist into the evening.

Environment Canada advises tying down loose objects and reminds people that high winds may cause tree branches to break.