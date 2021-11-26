School Bus cancellations and snow squall warnings for Simcoe County

Barrie, Ont. -

All school buses and vans for the West Zone in Simcoe County are cancelled for Friday morning as snow squall warnings extend across the region.

The West Zone for school bus cancellations includes Collingwood, Stayner and Wasaga Beach.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for

Barrie

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Accumulations of 10-20 cm are expected by Saturday morning, though some areas could see up to 25 cm of snow.

A weather advisory is also in place. Blowing snow and reduced visibilities due to strong northwesterly winds will persist throughout the day for parts of the region.

Innisfil

New Tecumseth

Angus

Shelburne

Mansfield

Northern Dufferin County

Southern Grey County

Dundalk

Huntsville

Baysville

are all under the winter weather travel advisory.

Environment Canada reminds people to be prepared to adjust driving to the changing road conditions.