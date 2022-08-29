School boards prepare for first 'normal' back to school in two years
With supplies in hand, students are getting ready to return to what’s expected to be the most normal school year since the start of the pandemic.
“The mood is very positive we are very excited to have our students and welcome our staff back to school” said Dawn Stephens, associate director for the Simcoe County District School Board.
From back to school shopping, to teachers getting ready, this week is all about preparation.
Public school students are set to return next Tuesday, while Catholic school students return the following day.
“It’s nice that they can go back into the classroom and do some more normal type of things. It’s nice not to have to wear the masks as well,” said one parent to CTV on Monday.
Students in Ontario schools will no longer be required to wear masks, but they will be available upon request, along with hand sanitizer and rapid tests.
Other COVID-19 protocols will still be in place, including HEPA filters in areas without full mechanical ventilation.
“We’re encouraging people to continue doing the screening, especially if they aren’t feeling well, that’s just a good practice regardless,” said Pauline Stevenson, communications manager with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
The Catholic and public school boards say extracurriculars will also be in full swing.
For the first time in three years, visitors will be welcomed back.
“Visitors again during the school day can occur we will see the return in some cases to assemblies and the extra circulars will be restarting as they did in the spring,” said Stephens.
Late last month, the Ministry of Education announced a plan to help students catch up after the past two years of interrupted learning.
Including a focus on getting students back on track, learn life and job skills, and enjoy the full return of clubs, sports and extracurriculars.
At the same time, it’s still unclear how the government plans to handle online learning if another wave of COVID-19 hits.
