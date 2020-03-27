BARRIE -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force school closures, the push is on to figure out what to do next.

Premier Doug Ford recently announced in a news conference that students wouldn't be back in the classrooms on April 6th, as originally planned, leaving school boards waiting to hear more information.

"We're working during this two week closure period," says Jodi Lloyd, Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) chairperson. "We were asked by the Ministry of Education to look at this - to put plans in place should there be an extension."

The plans include everything from online classrooms, to providing technology, like iPads, to students who don't have access to one.

"We will never be able to replicate the classroom, but what we are hoping to do is to be able to deliver the curriculum and credit accumulation for students digitally and through distance learning," Lloyd explains.

SCDSB staff will reach out to students next week to find out what resources and internet accessibility they have available at home.

Lloyd says each program may have to be tailored based on each student's resources.

No decisions have been made yet about just what exactly will happen with the school year, but the Ministry of Education has told boards students will move on to the next grade, and graduations won't be compromised.