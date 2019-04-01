

CTV Barrie





An increase in class size and a decrease in teacher positions have local school boards voicing their concerns.

In Grey Bruce, the Bluewater District School Board estimates they could see a reduction of roughly 50 high school teachers as a result of the classroom changes announced by the Ford government.

The Bruce Grey Catholic Board is also estimating it could lose more than a dozen teachers.

Education Minister and Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson announced last month that class sizes would increase for high schools from 22 students to 28.

"Not one teacher -- not one -- will lose their job because of our class size strategy," Thompson said earlier in March.

The reduction will come through attrition over the next four years. The government says any teachers retiring will not be replaced.

Teachers unions have warned that up to 10,000 positions could be lost across Ontario.

- With files from The Canadian Press