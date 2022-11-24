School board hosts virtual seminar on careers in skilled trades for students

The Simcoe County public school board is hosting a virtual seminar for parents and students interested in a career in skilled trades.

The presentation will feature Dr. Jon Callegher, executive director at Job Talks, and includes information about apprenticeships, tech ed in schools, co-op placements, and will have a Q and A segment.

Questions can be submitted in advance of the live-stream event at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.

