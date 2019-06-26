

CTV Barrie





An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a road rage incident.

Police say one driver aggressively followed another northbound on County Road 27 near Schomberg on June 15.

According to officers, the drivers pulled over when they reached the Bond Head area, both exited their vehicles and exchanged words.

Police allege the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened the other driver before getting back into his car and leaving the area.

The Schomberg man was arrested on Wednesday. Police searched his home and said they found a Glock pellet gun.

"Many pellet guns closely resemble actual firearms," said Det. Sgt. Mike Adams of the Street Crime Unit in a release on Wednesday. "We strongly caution members of the public against carrying these weapons in public."

The accused faces several charges, including using a firearm, assault with a weapon, and dangerous driving.