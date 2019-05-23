

For 169 years the Agricultural Spring Fair in Schomberg has set up booths, rides and games, but times are changing and in this digital-age organizers are finding it challenging to keep the tradition going.

The annual event kicks off tonight and gives city kids a chance to get a taste of the country for a few days, but attendance the last few years shows kids may be losing interest.

Organizers blame the dwindling numbers on technology and say kids would rather be home on their laptops and video games than on the rides at the fair.

The fair has stepped up its online advertising hoping for a boost.

The Spring Fair runs all weekend with the demolition derby set for Friday at 7 p.m.