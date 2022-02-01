Schomberg man charged with trespassing in Bradford

A Schomberg man faces trespassing charges after police responded to an incident in Bradford Sunday evening.

According to South Simcoe Police, officers were called to a residence on Melbourne Drive and Maplegrove Avenue following reports of a man outside a home shortly before midnight.

When police arrived, the 41-year-old man was in the driveway, where he was arrested and charged with trespass at night.

The man has been released and will appear in court at a future date.