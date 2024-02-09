Scheduled solar eclipse changes PA day for many local schools

In light of a total solar eclipse set to occur on Monday, April 8, many school boards are changing the planned schedule for a Professional Activity (PA) day.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board says the planned PA Day for April 26 will now be held on April 8 for both elementary and secondary schools.

The move is one being made by many school boards across Ontario as a safety precaution, mitigating "operational impacts that may be caused by the solar eclipse," read a statement from the Catholic school board. There are concerns over risks with viewing a solar eclipse.

Meanwhile, the region's largest public board is taking a different approach. The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) will be moving the PA day for its elementary school students to April 8, to match the solar eclipse.

However the previously scheduled PA Day for secondary school students will remain in place on April 26. The board says the day does not need to be switched for secondary school students as they are dismissed prior to when the eclipse is scheduled to begin.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board had announced in late January that its planned PA Day for March 1 would be moved to April 8 for both elementary and secondary students.

On Jan. 23 Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board announced that a PA day scheduled for Fri. May 17 will be held on April 8 instead.