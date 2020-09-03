BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are warning the public that someone pretending to be an OPP officer duped at least one victim into transferring thousands of dollars.

Police say a Caledon resident received a call from what appeared on caller-ID as the OPP Caledon Detachment. The caller claimed to be a police officer and claimed the victim's Social Insurance Card had been compromised.

Police say the victim took instructions over the phone on how to transfer funds into Bitcoins to "save their financial security."

Police say the victim lost around $14,000.

Police say officers would never call to request any financial transaction.

They warn that scammers alter their outgoing caller ID to any name they choose and never transfer funds without researching further.

To report a fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online.