BARRIE, ONT. -- The town of Innisfil is helping couples get hitched at a time when most have had to cancel or postpone the big day.

"A lot of hard work goes into a wedding," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

"I am so pleased we can now offer this service in Innisfil because love can't wait until the pandemic is over."

The town is offering intimate and outdoor country weddings in keeping with public health guidelines.

Ceremonies can be held with up to 10 people, including the couple, the officiant, the witnesses, and five guests for an intimate wedding at the town hall outdoor gazebo.

The country wedding allows for no more than 50 people and takes place outside at the Knock Community Hall on the 10th Sideroad.

To find out how to tie the knot in Innisfil, click here.