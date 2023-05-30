'Save Minden ER' organizers disappointed latest attempt to stop ER closure halted

Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project

Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.

opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties

Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.

5 things to know for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Albertans went to the polls and the results are in, more calls for special rapporteur David Johnston to step aside, and tragedies serve as reminder of need to beware water safety as the weather warms up.

  • Montreal announces $30 million bike path expansion program

    The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.

    Symbols painted on the street indicate a bicycle path in Montreal on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. Montreal has been known for decades as a global innovator in urban biking and the first city in North America to develop an extensive network of physically separated on-street bicycle lanes. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Quebec teachers protest about class composition at national assembly

    Around 50 members of the CSQ-affiliated federation of teachers unions set up shop near the entrance to the Quebec parliament on Tuesday morning to raise awareness of the importance of class reorganization, one of the issues currently being negotiated between the unions and the treasury board. The demonstrators placed school desks near the entrance to reproduce the layout of a classroom.

