

CTV Barrie





Saturday will be the final day Sears will be open in Barrie.

The retailer has been in a state of liquidation since announcing the closure of its 74 department stores across the country.

Sears Canada says Saturday will be the final day for the store at Georgian Mall.

The company has offered discounts of up to 50 per cent since October.

The final closure of the Barrie store means more than 100 people will be out of a job.

The retailer has been under creditor protection since June.