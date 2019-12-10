BARRIE -- Santa Claus is coming to town in just a few short weeks, and some of his helpers in Tay Township pitched in to give the big man a helping hand.

The Friends of Keewatin were out in full force on Tuesday, wrapping and boxing over 5,000 toys that will be delivered to families in need this holiday season.

‘’We have come across a collection of toys that were made available to us to help all the social agencies in Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny and Tay,’’ said Eric Conroy, Friends of Keewatin president.

This year, $50,000 worth of toys will be distributed a little differently than in years past.

‘’Rather than us taking the transport truck and drive all around the community, we have the community come to us, which allows us to utilize the space and do a better job,’’ Conroy added.

The toys will go to boys and girls ages four to 12.

‘’It’s a special time for the kids, but I think this is even bigger for the parents,” said Connie Cochrane, vice-president of Keewatin.

‘’There is nothing sadder than not having gifts for the kids on Christmas morning. To know this is being taken care of is huge,’’ she added.

Families can expect to receive the gifts in the days leading up to Christmas.