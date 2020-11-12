BARRIE, ONT. -- The Barrie Santa Claus Parade may be cancelled this year, but that didn't stop the jolly man in red from making a stop in Barrie Thursday.

Santa arrived to support local businesses through a promotion run by the Chamber of Commerce called 'Forty Day of Santa.'

The promotion includes businesses that would have participated in the annual parade.

Todd Tuckey, Barrie Chamber of Commerce, said Santa would be busy while in the region.

"Maybe he'll do a little downhill skiing. Maybe he'll work on a trash compactor. Every business is going to be different," Tuckey said.

"The big thing is to tell everybody to shop local. Shop local and do whatever you can this Christmas season and help the local economy."

The Chamber will post all of Santa's visits on its website.