BARRIE -- A Barrie construction company is raising concerns after toiletries and cleaning supplies were stolen from numerous job sites.

Last week crews with D.W. Construction say they noticed toilet paper and sanitizers were taken from its portable washrooms at its King Street and Bayview Drive job sites.

Owner Phil Tuck says he believes bare shelves at supermarkets are playing a factor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he adds his concerns are not just about the stolen items.

"A construction site isn't the type of place for people to be wandering around, especially after hours," says Tuck, who mentions cameras monitor his sites, and he's willing to follow through with legal action.

"They're controlled, and it is illegal. We just wanted to make sure that everybody was aware that it's just something that won't be tolerated"

Tuck says since the thefts began, he's had to lock the washrooms for the first time in 20 years.