Sampson acquitted in first-degree murder trial verdict

Rob Sampson, the man charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of 45-year-old Tracy Reid, has been acquitted.

Justice Vanessa Christie delivered the verdict in a Barrie courtroom this afternoon.

“I’m just happy to be out and carry on and put this behind me for now,” said Rob Sampson, acquitted of murder.

Sampson was charged five months after Reid’s body was found under a bush outside Sampson’s home at the Silver Swan Villa Motel in Orillia in July 2019.

Discovered by a man on an e-bike, the defence says, may have accidentally hit her that morning.

Reid’s body was bruised, with signs of blunt force trauma to her head, neck and face.

Ultimately Justice Vanessa Christie found the Crown failed to prove that Sampson murdered Reid. While Sampson likely caused some of those injuries during a drunken argument that turned violent - he did not kill her.

The medical evidence heard in court showed Reid died of a combination of factors, including drugs in her system and a heart condition that could’ve killed her at any moment, and the beating she sustained at the hands of Sampson was not the significant contributing factor that caused Reid’s death.

“I think there could’ve been a better investigation for sure. The boyfriend, the ex-boyfriend, she was staying with me because of him,” said Sampson.

The defence maintained all along Sampson didn’t kill Reid and was too drunk to remember what happened that night. Instead, suggesting someone else may have killed Reid, or she died when her heart gave out.

Sampson’s lawyer was saddened for Reid’s family, who may never learn what happened to her before she lost her life.

“They were there every single day supporting their now deceased daughter, and we feel very, very badly for them that they’re in this position, but they’re certainly not the only ones when it comes to people dealing with the types of challenges that Tracy Reid was facing every day of her life,” said Eginhart Ehlers, Sampson’s lawyer.

Sampson said he will miss her dearly every day.

“It was hard going through this and trying to grieve too at the same time, you know, so I miss her and always will.”

Understandably upset with Friday’s decision, Tracy Reid’s family declined to comment.

As for Rob Sampson, with the support of family and friends, he said he wants to put his life back together again.