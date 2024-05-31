BARRIE
Barrie

    • Same property hit by thieves twice

    A lawnmower similar to this one shown was stolen from a property in Grey Bruce on May 29, 2024. (Source: OPP supplied) A lawnmower similar to this one shown was stolen from a property in Grey Bruce on May 29, 2024. (Source: OPP supplied)
    Provincial police were called a property in Grey Bruce after a homeowner reported a blue 2008 Chevrolet Colorado had been taken sometime between Friday and Tuesday.

    The homeowner also stated a lawnmower battery, two house windows and a set of winter tire rims were missing as well.

    On Wednesday, the homeowner called police to report he’d been hit again, and this time, a Troy-Bilt Rototiller, a Toro riding lawn mower and another window had been taken.

    The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

