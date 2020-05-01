Saint Bernard dogs euthanized after girl, 6, attacked in Haliburton
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 12:16PM EDT
BARRIE -- A six-year-old girl who was bitten by two dogs in Haliburton two weeks ago is recovering from her injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police say the child suffered extensive and critical injuries and had to be airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre on April 12.
According to police, the girl and her mother were walking near their home on Gainforth Road in Dysart et al when two Saint Bernard dogs attacked.
The girl's mother was injured, trying to protect her daughter. She suffered minor injuries.
Police say both dogs have been euthanized at the request of the owners.