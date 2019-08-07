

CTV Barrie





The Department of Environmental Services says that a sailboat may have caused a diesel spill in the water at the Barrie marina.

Officials say the boat operator was emptying the bilge pump likely causing diesel fuel to leak into the water.

Fire crews were called to the scene at the Centennial Beach concession building near the marina boat launch around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and said the smell of diesel in the air was strong.

The hazmat vehicle, a pumper and rescue truck were brought in to contain the leak.

Teams were able to stop it from spreading and confirmed there is no danger to the public.

The scene has been turned over to the City of Barrie Environmental Service.