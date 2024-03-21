Safety inspections results in CMVs removed from service, 25 charges laid: OPP

Several commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) inspected during a safety campaign on Wednesday were removed from the roads.

Provincial police and York Regional police officers held the inspection blitz in the Town of Caledon and said more than 60 vehicles were thoroughly assessed.

Police said the safety inspection resulted in 25 charges and eight warnings.

Additionally, 10 vehicles were deemed unsafe and taken out of service.

Police say unsafe commercial vehicles pose a serious risk on the roads.