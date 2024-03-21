BARRIE
Barrie

    • Safety inspections results in CMVs removed from service, 25 charges laid: OPP

    Police release images of commercial motor vehicles during a safety inspection campaign in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) Police release images of commercial motor vehicles during a safety inspection campaign in Caledon, Ont., on Wed., March 20, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Several commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) inspected during a safety campaign on Wednesday were removed from the roads.

    Provincial police and York Regional police officers held the inspection blitz in the Town of Caledon and said more than 60 vehicles were thoroughly assessed.

    Police said the safety inspection resulted in 25 charges and eight warnings.

    Additionally, 10 vehicles were deemed unsafe and taken out of service.

    Police say unsafe commercial vehicles pose a serious risk on the roads.

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

