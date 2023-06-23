Safety gear mandatory for all adventurers: OPP

With summer in full swing, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) remind adventurers to wear safety equipment.

Over the past five years, hundreds of people of all ages have died in OPP-investigated traffic/marine incidents in which failure to wear safety equipment was a primary cause or contributing factor in their death.

"As people gather this week to enjoy the warm weather, wrap up school activities and celebrate Canada Day, Ontario's roads, trails and waterways may be busier than usual," said Michael Kerzner, Ontario's Solicitor General.

"I encourage everyone to stay alert and use the required equipment to protect yourselves and your families. Seatbelts, helmets and lifejackets save lives."

By the numbers: 2018-2022:

Drivers/passengers killed in collisions who did not wear a seatbelt: 279

Boaters/paddlers killed in marine incidents who did not wear a lifejacket: 114

Drivers/passengers killed in off-road vehicle incidents who did not wear a helmet: 54

Motorcyclists killed in motorcycle incidents who did not wear a helmet: 19

"When heading out for a boat ride, a drive, or a paddle or trail ride this summer, please wear your safety gear. Having the protection of a seatbelt, lifejacket or helmet gives you and your family your best chance at surviving a life-threatening situation on roads, waterways and trails," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.