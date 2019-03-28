

Staff, CTV Barrie





Two hospitals in Huntsville and Bracebridge are currently installing new secure rooms for their emergency wards to help better ensure the safety of patients and staff.

According to the Ontario Nurses Association, almost 900 workplace safety insurance claims were a result of workplace violence in 2017.

Dr. John Simpson, the emergency director for Muskoka Algonquin healthcare, says these rooms will help prevent that.

Simpson says the rooms are as much for the safety and well-being of the patient as it is for hospital staff.

“If you are aggressive or you've had an overdose, or you're thinking of harming yourself or harming someone else, or honestly just having a bad day and may have some unpredictable behaviour,” Simpson said. “We want to have you in a place where we can provide care and keep you safe but also keep us safe."

The safe rooms will have two rooms for patients on either side of a staffed observation room equipped with closed-circuit televisions allowing for patients to be continuously monitored in the event the patient needs to be locked down for their safety.

The rooms will also provide a space for patients who require privacy while experiencing trauma or grief.

Katherine Craine, executive director of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, credits donations from both seasonal residents as well as the local community for covering the 1.2-million-dollar price tag.

“These rooms are state-of-the-art,” Craine says. "If it weren't for our donors we would not have these rooms being built."

Both hospitals are expecting their safe rooms to be completed by the May long weekend, just in time for their populations to swell for the summer.