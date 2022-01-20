Ryan's Hope working to keep Barrie's vulnerable population warm this winter

A Barrie organization, born out of tragedy, is taking on more initiatives to help the city's most vulnerable.

Ryan's Hope was created by Barrie resident Christine Nayler and her husband in honour of their son, Ryan, who died of toxic drug poisoning. Since Ryan's passing in 2020, the organization has continued to raise awareness about homelessness, addiction and mental health.

"With Ryan, he had a whole family supporting him, and he still couldn't make it," Nayler says. "What about people who don't have any supports?"

The organization currently runs a 'Breakfast to Go' program that operates seven days a week, with the help of six churches in downtown Barrie. Shortly after launching that program, Christine Nayler says she saw increased opportunities to help the community.

"We saw so many people last winter that were sleeping outside that would show up for breakfast, and they weren't clothed properly," Nayler says. "So we started having clothing available so that we could make sure they were clothed."

Clothes and winter gear are now available for those in need during the organization's 'Breakfast to Go' program.

Due to continued generosity from the community, Nayler says clothing donations are not needed at this time. However, sleeping bags, tents, hand warmers and winter boots are desperately needed to help those braving the cold.

Volunteers with Ryan's Hope have since begun going out at night to help people sleeping out on the streets.

"We will go out every evening, and we will try and connect as many people as we can to shelters," Nayler says.

She adds that if there are no beds available, Ryan's Hope will equip the individual with the proper materials to help them get through the night.

