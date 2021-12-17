Ryan's Hope to deliver Christmas care packages to Barrie's homeless population

Ryan's Hope is organizing Christmas care packages in Barrie, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 (Dave Erskine/CTV News) Ryan's Hope is organizing Christmas care packages in Barrie, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 (Dave Erskine/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories