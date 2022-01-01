RVH welcomes first baby of 2022

A Barrie couple rang in the new year with the birth of their son.

Oliver Cornelius Orion Du Vernet was born at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre at 6:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, marking the Barrie hospital's first baby to be born in 2022.

Mom and dad, Samantha and Devon, were excited to share the news, along with grandpa Jeff, a long-time CTV Barrie editor.

The couple's baby boy entered the world a healthy seven pounds, nine ounces.

"He's absolutely perfect beyond measure, and we're so excited that he's decided to join us," the new mom posted to social media.

Congratulations from all of us at CTV Barrie.