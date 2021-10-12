RVH visitors required to show proof of vaccination starting Nov. 15
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will require all visitors to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting next month.
A release Tuesday states the new policy applies to the main campus and all offsite locations of the Barrie hospital starting Nov. 15.
Visitors, essential caregivers and anyone accompanying a patient will have to show they have had both doses of a vaccine 14 days before entering the facility.
RVH President and CEO Janice Skot said the hospital had "a duty" to protect patients and those who care for them.
"Precautions include strict adherence to safety protocols, universal mask-wearing and mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers and, now, visitors," Skot noted.
Anyone visiting the hospital who doesn't have proof of immunization or has a valid exemption may enter the health centre with "explicit approval" from the care team under specific exceptions, including:
- patient is a child
- patient is palliative
- patient is in labour
- patient is experiencing life-altering or critical illness
- patient requires a support person because of an underlying condition
Nancy Savage, executive vice president, Patient and Family Experience and chief nursing executive, said there is an appeal process for anyone unable to show vaccination proof or who doesn't fall into the exceptions list.
"We know the important role visitors play in a patient's recovery and comfort, and RVH wants to accommodate them wherever we can; however, patient safety must be our highest priority," Savage added.
Patients receiving care at the hospital are not required to be vaccinated.
