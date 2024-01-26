BARRIE
Barrie

    • RVH to host job fair to fill multiple positions

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre hosts a job fair on Bell Farm Road in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Sept. 12, 2023. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre hosts a job fair on Bell Farm Road in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Sept. 12, 2023. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is hosting a job fair to fill multiple full-time, part-time and casual positions at the Barrie hospital.

    RVH officials are looking to hire for nursing, patient support, allied health, medical imaging, laboratory and clinical externs.

    Staff with RVH, Simcoe County’s largest health centre, care for roughly 490,000 patients annually.

    Those attending the job fair are asked to complete a questionnaire to identify areas of interest.

    All qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule an in-person or virtual interview.

    “Candidates who are successful in their interview will be made an offer on the spot,” RVH stated.

    Applicants are asked to bring their resumes and walk-ins will be welcomed.

    The job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 80 Bell Farm Road in Barrie.

