RVH shifts stance on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has revised its policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for new team members, no longer making it a mandatory condition of employment.

Simcoe County's largest hospital implemented the controversial policy in 2021, at the height of the pandemic, in alignment with broader public health recommendations and government guidelines to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

RVH, like many health care facilities, sought to set an example by promoting vaccine uptake among its staff, noting, "This is the right thing to do and the best way to protect patients and the people who care for them."

In August 2021, RVH announced its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all health centre employees, credentialed staff, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of October unless they had been granted a medical exemption.

"Anyone who chooses to remain unvaccinated past that date will face progressive action, including unpaid leave and termination for cause and restriction, suspension or termination of privileges for credentialed staff," the release added.

By November of that year, the hospital reported nearly 40 staff members, including 16 nurses, were out of a job for not following the mandated vaccination policy.