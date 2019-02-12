

CTV Barrie





In just 10 days, Barrie's hospital has seen 28 drug overdoses this month.

The recent spike has health officials on high alert.

In a statement on Tuesday, the health unit makes it clear some of the overdoses are attributed to bootleg fentanyl, the powerful and dangerous opioid, which is being mixed into illegally sold street drugs.

Health officials advise anyone using recreational drugs never to use alone, and make sure to have a plan in place in the event of an overdose.