RVH's ER sees high patient volume, urges non-urgent patients to seek care at clinic

Officials with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) remind residents to take non-urgent health issues to a clinic rather than the emergency department, which is currently experiencing "higher than normal patient volumes."

For those with non-urgent health issues, the RVH COVID, Cold and Flu Care Clinic is available for pre-booked appointments seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The clinic is an alternative for those who may not require the level of care provided by the emergency department.

RVH clinic appointments are booked online for those wanting to avoid long wait times at the hospital.

On Friday around noon, the Barrie hospital's website noted an estimated wait time of 4.5 hours to see a doctor, with nearly 90 patients in the ER.

The website states that hospital staff see patients based on their medical condition and the severity of their situation.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not visit the emergency department. Instead, those patients are encouraged to call ahead and follow instructions provided by the health unit.