RVH's 50/50 Early Bird Draw approaches

As the hot summer days roll along, so does the countdown for RVH Auxillary's 50/50 draw.

Like the hope in a long stream of tickets before you, the Early Bird Prizes offers lottery participants a chance to win big in July and August.

And then, the grand prize lands on Aug. 30, and you could take home an estimated $97,000.

All this to help tiny babies and their families in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's neo-natal intensive care unit.

For the July 27 $10,000 prize or Aug. 17 for $2,500, or Aug. 24 for $15,000, you can buy 750 tickets for $75, 250 tickets for $45, 50 tickets for $25 or 3 tickets for $10.

Tickets are available at Mayes Martin, the Georgian Mall, RVH and online.