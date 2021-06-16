BARRIE, ONT. -- Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) received a financial shot in the arm from the Ontario government in response to reduce the surgical backlog created through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barrie hospital will receive over $14 million as part of Ontario's Action Plan.

RVH president and CEO Janice Skot said the funding would help the gradual ramp-up of services put on hold during provincial lockdowns.

"The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges with far-reaching impacts in healthcare, with one of those being the cancellation of many surgeries and procedures," Skot said.

During the peak of the third wave, RVH's intensive care unit was at capacity as the virus surged throughout the region. As a result, the province directed Ontario hospitals to pause hundreds of non-urgent surgeries for six weeks until the ICU stabilized.

The month and a half halt on non-emergent surgeries resulted in at least 1,300 procedure delays.

The hospital was already backlogged on at least 2,500 procedures after roughly 4,000 were delayed during the province's first ramp down in March 2020. At that time, the order remained in effect until late May.