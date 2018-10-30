

CTV Barrie





The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie has zoned in on five possible locations for their south campus and is turning to residents for their thoughts.

“We know that community engagement is very important,” said RVH President and CEO Janice Skot.

“We’ve watched this throughout the province, and as often it isn’t the actual outcome of a site selection that’s important, it’s really about the community having their say.”

Innisfil’s mayor-elect Lynn Dollin says it’s all about the community.

“I think that having the community’s support behind the hospital makes a big difference when it comes to the decision-makers who are deciding where they’re going to invest in healthcare,” says Dollin. “We are a growing community, one of the fastest growing communities and our residents deserve this.”

Residents have until November 7 at midnight to give their input on where they would like to see the state-of-the-art facility located.

To find out more click here.