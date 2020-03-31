BARRIE -- Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has launched a new online service to help family and friends deliver a message to a patient.

No visitors are allowed in the hospital because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for both the family and those currently in the hospital.

"We know it was the right decision to minimize the number of people coming into the building," says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO.

The Best Wishes program is a free service allowing family and friends to write an email to a patient that will be printed and hand-delivered to their bedside.

"We understand the important role visitors play in a patient's recovery, and we made this decision after carefully considering and weighing many options," Skot says. "We encourage family members to use the Best Wishes service to let a patient know you are thinking of them."

The hospital is also providing free access to phones, televisions, and the internet during this time to help "ensure the comfort of our patients."