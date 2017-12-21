Featured
RVH helps fill Salvation Army's cupboards for the holiday season
Doug Lewis (far right), executive director, Bayside Mission, and Major Betty Ann Lewis (second from right) recently accepted the donations from Rosalyn Rowe (centre), manager, Environmental Services, and Janice Skot (centre, back row), RVH president and CEO, and staff. (Submitted photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 12:12PM EST
Staff, volunteers and physicians at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre collected 1,400 pounds of non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army’s annual food drive.
Since 2006, RVH has donated more than 19,500 pounds of food to the Salvation Army.