RVH gets a gold star from the national health standards organization.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News) Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver