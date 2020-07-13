BARRIE, ONT. -- All non-urgent surgeries at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie have been cancelled for today and Tuesday.

RVH was forced to make the move after a cooling unit at the hospital malfunctioned on Sunday, causing increased temperatures and high humidity in some ageing areas of the building.

Officials said they are still going ahead with emergency procedures.

All impacted patients are being contacted to reschedule.

Hospital officials hope the system will be back to normal by mid-week.