BARRIE, ONT. -- Visitors to Barrie's hospital will have more access to their loved ones as Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre moves to ease restrictions.

"We've been monitoring the situation very closely and are ready to move to the next phase of our Family Presence policy, allowing inpatients to have two visitors a week," said Liz Ferguson, vice president Patient Programs, Flow and Chief Nursing Executive.

The hospital will allow two one-hour visits with one person at a time each week. Visits need to be scheduled in advance. The hospital has also increased to two designated visitors per patient.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to stabilize, we will increase the frequency of these visits with the goal of returning to our full visitation policy when the time is right," explained Ferguson.

Visitors need to wear a face-covering and maintain social distancing protocols during their time at the hospital.