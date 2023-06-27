RVH Auxiliary working towards raising millions for youngest patients

A mother holds her two newborn babies in RVH's neonatal intensive care unit on Tues. June 27, 2023 (Dave Sullivan/CTV News Barrie) A mother holds her two newborn babies in RVH's neonatal intensive care unit on Tues. June 27, 2023 (Dave Sullivan/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver