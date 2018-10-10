

CTV Barrie





Members of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Auxiliary were recently at storefronts in Barrie, Angus, Alcona, Springwater and Craighurst raising money through their annual Tag Days fundraiser.

The Blue Brigade was accepting donations towards their $2 million pledge to the health centre’s Hearts and Minds campaign.

The funds were specifically for the health centre’s new advanced cardiac care program and the child and youth mental health program. Both services were not available in the region until recently.

They managed to raise $12,586.50 over the course of two days.

”I would like to extend a huge thank you to the community for their incredible support of our Tag Days event,” says Lise McCourt, president of the RVH Auxiliary.

The RVH Auxiliary has been running the Tag Days fundraiser for more than 30 years and in that time, has raised nearly $450,000.