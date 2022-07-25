RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw worth $90K supports the hospital's tiniest patients

The cuteness factor of baby booties and tiny knitted caps aside, helping out the neonatal ward at RVH, just feels good.

So would winning an estimated $90,000 from the 50/50 draw run by the non-profit Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary.

"Our auxiliary is currently directing its fundraising proceeds to help the tiniest patients at RVH – as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) requires a significant expansion," said Sally Ranger, operations manager for the auxiliary.

As part of the $5 million 'Moments Matter' campaign, the initial $2.5 million has been pledged by the auxiliary to help out the neonatal ICU.

Tickets must be purchased online by midnight Wednesday.

The online draw will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.